Once Upon a Time Duo to Shepherd ABC Series Set in Disney Fairytale Universe

They have to go baaaaack!

Lost producers-turned-Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis are shepherding a new ABC series that is set within the Disney fairytale universe.

Penned by former Once Upon a Time writer Brigitte Hales, Epic is described by our sister site Deadline as “a romantic anthology series set in the fairytale universe of Disney… taking place in a Disney-like Enchanted Forest.”

But whereas OUAT took well-known Disney heroes and villains such as Snow White, the Evil Queen and Rumplestiltskin (wow, haven’t typed that name in a while!) and typically gave them a fun twist, TVLine hears that Epic presents “all-new characters” and “new spins on the classic archetypes,” and is not set in the OUAT universe.

Hales, whose writing credits also include Hulu’s 11.22.63, will executive-produce Epic alongside Kitsis and Horowitz, with ABC Signature Studios serving as the studio.

After wrapping Once Upon a Time‘s #SixSeasonsAndARequel run, Kitsis and Horowitz signed on to helm the upcoming Amazing Stories reboot for Apple TV+, on which they serve as co-showrunners.

Are you interested in heading back to a Enchanted Forest, to explore original fairtyale heroes and villains?