Curb Your Enthusiasm Gets Season 10 Premiere Date, Trailer and... Jon Hamm!

RELATED STORIES Succession Finale Mystery Solved: Here's What That Smirk Really Meant

Succession Finale Mystery Solved: Here's What That Smirk Really Meant TVLine Items: Reedus' Ride Renewed, Curb Your Enthusiasm Teaser and More

Curb Your Enthusiasm will be 100 percent more Hamm-handed when it returns next month.

HBO is confirming that Larry David’s embarrassment of riches will kick off Season 10 on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 pm. The cabler also unveiled the first trailer from the new episodes, and it features a bevy of very special guest stars, including Jon Hamm, Laverne Cox, Jane Krakowski, Fred Armisen and Kaitlin Olson (reprising her role as Cheryl’s sis).

Returning series regulars (aside from LD) include Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and JB Smoove.

In addition to Curb, HBO’s January slate includes the Hugh Laurie-led comedy Avenue 5 (also premiering Sunday, Jan. 19); new drama series The Outsider (premiering Sunday, Jan. 12), starring Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo; and The New Pope (Monday, Jan. 13), a follow-up to The Young Pope starring Jude Law and John Malkovich.

Watch the trailer above and then hit the comments with an answer to this burning question: Which new Curb guest star is stoking your enthusiasm?