Quotes of the Week: The Masked Singer, Survivor, Watchmen, NCIS: LA and More

Though it feels like a fresh year of television just got underway, it’s nearly time to bid 2019 adieu — and we’ve got one last collection of TV dialogue to recognize before it’s all over.

Next Sunday, we’ll be publishing our annual Quotes of the Year roundup, honoring the funniest, most poignant and all-around most memorable exchanges from TV’s past 12 months. But in the attached gallery — which serves as our final Quotes of the Week compilation of the year — we’re singling out more recent bon mots and one-liners from your favorite shows. Quotes of the Week for Dec. 1, 2019

This time around, we’ve got a major understatement from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Susie, a heated Tribal Council moment on Survivor, Kensi’s newest discovery about Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles and a succinct summary of The Masked Singer‘s overall weirdness.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: a double dose of Fuller House‘s Season 5 premiere, plus sound bites from Watchmen, Castle Rock, Single Parents and more.

