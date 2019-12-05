Legends Season 5 Trailer Has Ray-as-Mister Rogers, 'AvaLance' Action, Genghis Khan on a Scooter and More

RELATED STORIES Legacies Sneak Peek: Is Josie Finally Ready to Accept Hope's Apology?

We interrupt this episode of Mr. Parker’s Cul de Sac to bring you the Season 5 trailer for The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The minute-long teaser, released on Thursday, opens with the Atom’s alter ego (played by Brandon Routh) making like Mister Rogers as host of a children’s program. But soon enough, we are bombarded with a flurry of images and snippets from the coming season, including but not limited to:

* Puppet-on-puppet action

* Mona lying naked in a sea of Beebo plushes

* Sara and Ava writhing and grinding… or something

* An airborne Nate

* Ray being attacked by a headless someone

* Genghis Khan on a scooter

Legends‘ Season 5 premiere, titled “Meet the Legends,” will air Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9/8c (leading out of Arrow‘s penultimate episode aka the Green Arrow and Canaries backdoor pilot).

