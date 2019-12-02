Awkwafina's Nora From Queens Wishes She Had a Purpose ('You Dumb B----!') in Comedy Central Sitcom Trailer

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled? Alec Baldwin Roast: The 27 Darkest Jokes (Mostly About Caitlyn Jenner)

Awkwafina has no purpose, zero recollection of Social Security number, and a foul-mouthed grandma in the first trailer for the comedienne’s new Comedy Central sitcom.

Premiering Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10:30pm/9:30c, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is a half-hour comedy loosely based on the rapper and Crazy Rich Asians scene stealer’s life growing up in Flushing. Per the official logline, “Raised by her Dad (played by Law & Order: SVU alum BD Wong) and Grandma (Orange Is the New Black‘s Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.”

Season 1 guest stars including Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Jennifer Esposito (NCIS), Bella Heathcote (The Man in the High Castle), Stephanie Hsu (The Path), David Krumholtz (Numb3rs), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Harry Shum Jr. (Shadowhunters), Melissa Villaseñor (SNL) and Ming-Na Wen (Agents of SHIELD), while the sitcom’s slate of predominantly female and diverse directors includes Lyonne, Lucia Aniello (Broad City), Jamie Babbit (But I’m a Cheerleader), The Daniels (Swiss Army Man), Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and Anu Valia (The Other Two).

Will you hang out with Nora From Queens?