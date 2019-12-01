Shelley Morrison, Known for Playing Will & Grace's Rosario, Dead at 83

Actress Shelley Morrison, best known for playing maid Rosario Salazar on Will & Grace, died of heart failure on Sunday, her publicist confirmed to the Associated Press. She was 83.

Though Morrison was only intended to appear in one Will & Grace episode, Rosario quickly became a fan-favorite character, and Morrison went on to play Karen Walker’s housekeeper for 68 episodes of the show’s original run. She did not reprise the role for NBC’s revival of the sitcom; rather, Rosario passed away off-screen in a November 2017 installment. TV Stars Who Died in 2019

Morrison was also known for her work on The Flying Nun, where she co-starred as Puerto Rican nun Sister Sixto. But her showbiz career spanned more than 50 years, with television credits that included Gunsmoke, The Partridge Family, L.A. Law and Murder, She Wrote, among many others.

More recently, Morrison lent her voice to various projects, including episodes of the animated Disney Channel series Handy Manny.

The actress is survived by her husband, Walter Dominguez. In the wake of her passing, Morrison’s Will & Grace co-stars honored her on social media: