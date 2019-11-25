The Conners Poised to Introduce Adult Version of [Spoiler] in 2020

RELATED STORIES The Good Doctor Fall Finale First Look: Shaun Confronts His Estranged Parents

A long neglected Conner family member is set to resurface in a big way — and soon.

TVLine has learned that The Conners is getting ready to introduce Dan’s now-adult half-brother Ed later this season. As OG Roseanne fans recall, “Little Ed” is the late-in-life child that Dan’s dad Ed Sr. (Ned Beatty) had with second wife Crystal (Natalie West). Ed Sr. and Crystal also had a daughter, Angela.

Now 21 years old, Ed Jr. is a college graduate who harbors some resentment towards his older brother for not helping care for their octogenarian dad. Casting is underway for what I’m told will be a recurring role.

The Conners is set to air its Christmas-themed fall finale on Tuesday, Dec. 10, before going off the air for roughly six weeks (returning on Tuesday, Jan. 21). A new episode also airs this Tuesday (8/7c, ABC). As we previously reported, Season 2 will consist of 19 episodes — a dramatic increase from Season 1’s 11-episode haul.