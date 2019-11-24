Quotes of the Week: Black Lightning, Emergence, Good Place, Flash and More

In a dizzying week of political news, we really needed a laugh during the last few days — and scripted television certainly delivered.

As is our Sunday tradition, we’ve gathered the most memorable dialogue from the past seven days in our Quotes of the Week gallery, featuring a bevy of bon mots and one-liners. Quotes of the Week for Nov. 17, 2019

This time around, we’ve got Family Guy‘s disappointment in the Fox/Disney merger, a bizarre expression of gratitude from Riverdale‘s Cheryl, some brutal honesty for Survivor host Jeff Probst and a whole new level of sexual tension for Evil‘s forbidden couple.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Grey’s Anatomy and The Flash, plus sound bites from Legacies, NCIS, The Mandalorian and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!