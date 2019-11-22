TVLine Items: Inbar Lavi to Stumptown, The Flash Adds New Genius and More

Jake Johnson is getting a new love interest on ABC’s Stumptown: Inbar Lavi (Lucifer) will romance his former criminal-turned-bar owner Grey McConnell in a three-episode arc, per The Hollywood Reporter. (Guess that means his nascent relationship with Monica Barbaro’s Liz is doomed.)

Lavi’s character Max is described as a thrill-seeking car thief who is part of an auto theft ring.

The actress’ other TV credits include Imposters, Prison Break, The Last Ship and Gang Related.

* The Flash has tapped Efrat Dor (Mayans M.C., Sneaky Pete) to play scientific genius Eva McCulloch in the second half of Season 6. Per EW.com, Eva’s “chance meeting with Iris West-Allen results in a surprising alliance that pushes the boundaries of sanity, while also uncovering a vast conspiracy to take down Team Flash and its allies.”

* The British adaptation of War of the Worlds, starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern, will premiere stateside Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9/8c on Epix.

* Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital) has joined HBO’s six-episode limited series I Know This Much Is True, executive-produced by and starring Mark Ruffalo as twins, our sister site Deadline reports. Huebel will play one of the brothers’ best friend.

