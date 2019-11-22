Chris Messina, Ari Graynor to Star in FX Comedy Pilot From Atlanta EP

RELATED STORIES Mrs. America, Devs, More FX Originals Move to Hulu in New Streaming Deal

Chris Messina is going back to comedy… and we just hope this one has him dancing to Aaliyah, too.

The Mindy Project veteran is set to star opposite Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here) in an untitled comedy pilot for FX, according to our sister site Deadline. Messina and Graynor will play the parents — lawyer Hunt and HR executive Rachel — of a family “surviving a widespread technological crisis.”

Paul Simms (Atlanta, What We Do in the Shadows) will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer, with Baskets and Portlandia alum Jonathan Krisel slated to direct.

Messina recently starred alongside Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects, after wrapping up a six-season run as doc Danny Castellano on The Mindy Project. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming third season of USA’s The Sinner, with Matt Bomer. His other TV credits include The Newsroom and Damages.

Graynor played aspiring stand-up comic Cassie on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, which was cancelled after two seasons. She’s set to co-star in the Hulu (formerly FX) limited series Mrs. America, starring Cate Blanchett as conservative ’70s activist Phyllis Schlafly. Her other TV roles include Bad Teacher and Fringe.