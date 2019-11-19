V Wars Trailer: Ian Somerhalder Is Netflix's New Vampire Slayer

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Netflix Sitcom Gets January Premiere Date, Plus a Fabulous Teaser

Another war is brewing between humans and vampires, and this time, Ian Somerhalder is fighting on our side. Netflix has released the first official trailer for V Wars, a sci-fi thriller based on the comics by New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Maberry.

V Wars stars Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) as Dr. Luther Swann, a scientist who “enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these ‘vampires.’ Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.”

The series also stars Adrian Holmes (Arrow) as Michael Fayne, Peter Outerbridge (The Umbrella Academy) as Calix Niklos, Laura Vandervoort (Bitten, Smallville) as Mila Dubov, Kyle Breitkopf (The Whispers) as Dez, Jacky Lai (Beyond) as Kaylee Vo, and Kimberly-Sue Murray (Shadowhunters) as Danika.

All episodes of Season 1 will be available to stream on Thursday, Dec. 5. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Netflix’s V Wars, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.