Thanksgiving Is Coming: What Are You Grateful for This TV Season?

Another Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means another year of television is nearly behind us — but it’s not too late to show your appreciation for the small screen.

As is our Thanksgiving tradition, the TVLine staff wants to know about the 2019 shows that made you happiest, whether it was a satisfying storyline, a renewal that pleasantly surprised you or a pitch-perfect casting decision.

Here’s how to tell us: With the subject line “THANKSGIVING,” send us an email at feedback@tvline.com or use the Contact Us page to share your personal TV bounty for this year. And don’t be shy about your shout-outs! For example, “I’m grateful for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s early Season 8 renewal. That’s one less show to stress about in the spring!” or, “I’m thankful that Disney+ is finally here. The Mandalorian is my new obsession.”

Once we’ve gathered your TV-related kudos, we’ll share some of them in a holiday photo gallery for you to gobble up the day before Thanksgiving — so get your gratitude in ASAP!

Comments have been disabled for this post, so be sure to submit your TV thanks via feedback@tvline.com or the Contact Us page. Submissions will close on Friday, Nov. 22. We look forward to reading them!