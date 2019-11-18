The Kelly Clarkson Show Renewed

RELATED STORIES Sara Lee Responds to SNL's Sexually Charged Sketch, Reverses Instagram Censorship: 'We Are Taking It in Stride'

Sara Lee Responds to SNL's Sexually Charged Sketch, Reverses Instagram Censorship: 'We Are Taking It in Stride' SNL Star Calls Out Sara Lee for Deleting Instagram Comments Born of a Sexually Charged Harry Styles Sketch

Suggestion for Kelly Clarkson‘s next Kellyoke segment: Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.”

NBCUniversal announced Monday that Clarkson’s eponymous freshman talker, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has been renewed for a second season.

Ranking as this fall’s No. 1 new syndicated series, Kelly Clarkson Show has been averaging 1.9 million viewers an episode. Among all talk shows, it currently places fourth behind Dr. Phil, Live with Kelly and Ryan and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” said Tracie Wilson, NBCU’s EVP of Creative Affairs, in a statement. “It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy.”