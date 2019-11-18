Daisy Jones & The Six Casts Girlfriend Experience's Riley Keough as Daisy

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Adds Riley Keough to Play Flirty 'Farm Girl' in Season 3 -- Should Betty and Veronica Be Worried?

Riverdale Adds Riley Keough to Play Flirty 'Farm Girl' in Season 3 -- Should Betty and Veronica Be Worried? TVLine Items: Expanse Season 4 Trailer, Real Housewives Do Utah and More

Riley Keough is ready to rock’n’roll.

The Girlfriend Experience star has signed on to play the titular female singer/songwriter in Amazon’s upcoming series adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show will be based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s popular 2019 novel about the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band. In the book, Keough’s Daisy is a naturally gifted musician who grew up too fast in the Los Angeles music scene and deals with the repercussions of that as her fame increases. Daisy’s star skyrockets when she teams up with The Six, fronted by Billy Dunne. Daisy and Billy’s working relationship, with all of its pinnacles and pitfalls, makes up most of the novel, which is presented as an oral history that unfolds over several years.

Niki Caro (Anne With an E) will direct several episodes and will executive-produce, alongside Reese Witherspoon, showrunner Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and others.

In addition to leading The Girlfriend Experience‘s first season, Keough’s TV credits include Riverdale and Paterno. She also appeared in the films Mad Max: Fury Road and Magic Mike, among others.

Daisy Jones diehards: What do you think of Keough’s casting? Hit the comments and let us know!