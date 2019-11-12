Saturday Night Live Alum Will Ferrell to Return as Host in November

RELATED STORIES Kristen Stewart Hosts SNL: Watch Video of the Best & Worst Sketches

Yet another familiar face will drop by Studio 8H later this season: Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell will return to host the show’s Nov. 23 episode, NBC announced Tuesday.

This will mark the fifth hosting gig for Ferrell, who was a full-time SNL cast member from 1995 to 2002. He’ll be joined on the broadcast by musical guest King Princess, who will perform in support of her just-released debut album, Cheap Queen.

As previously announced, singer Harry Styles will pull double duty on SNL‘s Nov. 16 episode, serving as both host and musical guest. Thus far, Season 45 hosts have included Woody Harrelson, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Stranger Things‘ David Harbour, Chance the Rapper and, most recently, Kristen Stewart (whose hosting gig earned an average grade of “D+” from TVLine readers).

Eddie Murphy, another SNL veteran, will host the sketchfest’s Dec. 21 installment.

Are you looking forward to Ferrell’s return? Any classic characters you hope he reprises? Hit the comments below.