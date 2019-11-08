Vanna White to Host Wheel of Fortune While Pat Sajak Recovers From Surgery

RELATED STORIES Wheel of Fortune Contestant Loses With Embarrassing Mispronunciation — Watch the Video and Feel His Shame

Wheel of Fortune has found a fitting way to solve an unexpected puzzle: With longtime host Pat Sajak sidelined by emergency surgery, his on-screen partner Vanna White will host the show in his absence.

The long-running game show announced the news via Twitter on Friday: “Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

Sajak has hosted the syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune since it debuted in 1983, with White joining him as co-host and letter turner. Both Sajak and White recently renewed their contracts to remain on Wheel through the year 2022.