Adam Scott 'Workplace Thriller' Severance Snags Apple TV+ Series Order; Ben Stiller to EP and Direct

Apple TV+has put together a rather generous Severance package, tapping Parks and Rec vet Adam Scott to star in the dramatic workplace thriller from Escape at Dannemora helmer Ben Stiller.

Severance — which has landed a straight-to-series order at Apple TV+ — is set at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will play the lead role of Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Stiller will serve as director and exec producer. Fellow EPs include Dan Erickson (who is also the creator writer of Severance), Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn. Scott is a producer as well.

In addition to his six seasons as Ben Wyatt on Parks and Rec, Scott’s stellar TV resume includes Party Down, Wet Hot American Summer, The Good Place and Big Little Lies.