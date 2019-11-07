Brothers & Sisters' Rachel Griffiths to Star in Amazon's YA Drama The Wilds

RELATED STORIES Kacey Musgraves to Headline Amazon's First Holiday Special -- Watch Teaser

Rachel Griffiths (Brothers & Sisters, Six Feet Under) has signed on to chaperone star in The Wilds, Amazon’s forthcoming YA series that’s described as “part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party,” TVLine has learned.

The series — from Daredevil writer/EP Sarah Streicher — follows, per the logline, “a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash strands them on a deserted island. The show explores the past and present struggles of these young women, offering up a vivid portrayal of what it means to grow up female in our time — whether you are lost in the wilderness or not.”

Griffiths will play Gretchen Klein, an ambitious intellectual who runs an all-girls empowerment retreat. The actress joins a cast that also includes David Sullivan (Goliath), Troy Winbush (The Goldbergs), Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy), Sarah Pidgeon (Gotham) and Erana James (Golden Boy).

Amy B. Harris (The Carie Diaries) serves as showrunner.