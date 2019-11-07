The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden to Star in Amazon's A League of Their Own

RELATED STORIES A League of Their Own Comedy Adaptation in the Works at Amazon

Batter up! D’Arcy Carden is moving from The Good Place to the baseball diamond: The actress is set to star in Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of A League of Their Own, TVLine has confirmed.

Based on the 1992 film starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, the series will be a half-hour comedy that puts a modern spin on the true story of women playing professional baseball while men were off fighting World War II, starting with the formation of the women’s baseball league in 1943 and following the Rockford Peaches team as they travel “across a rapidly changing United States.” Carden will star alongside Broad City alum Abbi Jacobson, who will also co-write the series and serve as an executive producer.

Carden is currently wrapping up a celebrated four-season run as virtual assistant Janet on NBC’s afterlife comedy The Good Place, which is slated to air its series finale early next year. Her other TV credits include Barry, Broad City and Veep.