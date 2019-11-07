BH90210 Cancelled After 1 Season

The Peach Pit is closing up shop: Fox’s meta revival BH90210 will not return for a second season, TVLine has learned.

The summer event series starred the original core Beverly Hills, 90210 cast as heightened versions of themselves as they attempted to get a 90210 revival off the ground.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” the network said in a statement. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.” 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

The show ended its six-episode run in mid-September, garnering just 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating for its finale.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the cancellation news. Are you disappointed that there won’t be another season of BH90210? Hit the comments with your thoughts!