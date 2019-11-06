Weird Nanny Gets a Weird Gig in Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Servant

RELATED STORIES The Morning Show on Apple TV+: Grade It!

In your typical Lifetime movie, an off-kilter nanny moves in with a normal, unsuspecting family, and hijinks/adultery/death ensue. But in the trailer for Apple TV+‘s Servant, it looks like both employee and employer have their… issues.

From Academy Award-nominated executive producer M. Night Shyamalan (Split, The Sixth Sense) and penned by Tony Basgallop (Berlin Station), Servant is described as a half-hour psychological thriller about a Philadelphia couple that is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a “mysterious force” to enter their home.

Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) plays said “force”/nanny, while Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island) are the doting parents of unusual li’l Jericho. The series’ cast also includes Rupert Grint (of the Harry Potter franchise).

Press play on the trailer above and tell us if Servant, premiering Thursday, Nov. 28, is your freaky cup of tea.