Melissa George Joins Justin Theroux in Mosquito Coast at Apple TV+

Melissa George is putting down stakes along Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+’s forthcoming drama series starring fellow Alias alum Justin Theroux.

Based on the novel by Justin’s uncle Paul Theroux, Mosquito Coast follows an idealistic inventor named Allie (Theroux) as he uproots his family and takes them to the jungles of Central America to start a new life. George — who most recently starred opposite Sean Penn in Hulu’s one-and-done The First — will play Allie’s wife Margot.

The Mosquito Coast cast also includes relative newcomer Logan Polish (as Dina, Margot and Allie’s teenage daughter) and Stalker alum Gabriel Bateman (as Charlie, Margot and Allie’s son and youngest child.)

Luther creator Neil Cross co-wote the first episode (with Tom Bissell) and will serve as showrunner and EP. Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) will direct several episodes and also serve as an EP.

The book was previously adapted as a 1986 film starring Harrison Ford in Theroux’s role.