Quotes of the Week: New Amsterdam, The Affair, This Is Us, H50 and More

Even if you’ve already polished off your leftover Halloween candy, there’s more treats in store, thanks to our latest Quotes of the Week compilation.

We’ve gathered another seven days’ worth of the small screen’s most memorable dialogue, including scripted and unscripted zingers and one-liners. Quotes of the Week for Oct. 27, 2019

This time around, we’ve got a shocking childhood anecdote on black-ish, an embarrassing confession from The Voice’s Blake Shelton, a dig at Helen’s fashion sense on New Amsterdam and Tom Bergeron’s shout-out to a fellow TV host on Dancing With the Stars.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Batwoman, Grey’s Anatomy and The Affair’s penultimate episode, plus sound bites from Arrow, This Is Us, two of Apple’s freshman offerings and many more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!