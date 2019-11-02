Ratings: Dynasty Hits New Audience Low, SmackDown Tops Friday

Dynasty this Friday drew just 364,000 total viewers — its smallest audience ever — while clutching onto its 0.1 demo rating. Opening The CW’s night, Charmed (690K/0.2) also dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere…

FOX | Coming off a one-week World Series break, Friday Night SmackDown (2.54 mil/0.8) returned up a tick and led the night in the demo.

CBS | Hawaii Five-0 (6.9 mil/0.7), Magnum P.I. (6.4 mil/0.6) and Blue Bloods (7.6 mil/0.6) all added viewers while steady in the demo — with the latter, as usual, copping Friday’s largest audience.

ABC | American Housewife (3.8 mil/0.7) ticked up, while Fresh Off the Boat (2.5 mil/0.5) was steady.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.9 mil/0.6) rebounded from last week’s series low.

