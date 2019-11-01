Bob's Burgers Sneak Peek: Who Is Tina's New Boyfriend?

RELATED STORIES Family Guy Video: Who Is Bonnie Cheating on Joe With This Time?

Family Guy Video: Who Is Bonnie Cheating on Joe With This Time? When Is the Bob's Burgers Movie Coming Out?

Jimmy Junior, eat your heart out. Sunday’s episode of Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9/8c) introduces some new man candy for Tina, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the young lovers’ fateful first meeting.

Actually, Tina and Brian don’t “meet” so much as he falls asleep on her shoulder at the mall, but don’t tell that to Brian’s friends. Or Tammy. Or the very nosey security guard, whose bizarre investment in Tina’s love life is really to blame for all of this madness. (To be fair, though, we all know this is hardly Tina’s most unusual romantic origin story.)

Elsewhere in the episode, appropriately titled “Legends of the Mall,” “Gene and Louise are turned loose on motorized animals, Linda disrupts a book reading, and Bob struggles to shop for acceptable pants.” In other words, it’ll be a thrilling day for all of the Belchers.

Currently in its 10th season on Fox, Bob’s Burgers is finally preparing to make a leap to the big screen. As announced earlier this year, the feature-length Bob’s Burgers movie will arrive in theaters on July 17, 2020.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first glimpse at Tina’s new squeeze, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.