The Witcher Series Adaptation to Hit Netflix in December — Watch Trailer

Netflix is celebrating Halloween with some very appropriate news: a premiere date for its forthcoming adaptation of The Witcher.

The fantasy drama starring Henry Cavill will drop on Friday, Dec. 20, TVLine has learned. All eight episodes will be made available on that date.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, Netflix’s Witcher stars Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles Geralt toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together. The Witcher‘s official logline describes the show as “an epic tale of fate and family” in which “good and evil is not easily identified.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Relative newcomer Freya Allan will co-star as Ciri, the aforementioned princess, while Anya Chalotra (Sherwood) will portray the sorceress Yennefer.

Netflix has also released a full-length trailer for The Witcher‘s first season, in which a conflicted Geralt tries not to “unleash a true calamity” upon the entire Continent. (No biggie!)

Watch The Witcher‘s newest trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us: Do you plan to binge this series adaptation?