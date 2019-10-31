Dynasty Sneak Peek: Fallon and Sam Sing Out in Surprise Musical Episode

RELATED STORIES TV's 15 Best Musical Episodes, Ranked (Plus the One Absolute Worst)

Dynasty has a special post-Halloween treat coming your way, and no, it’s not a trick.

The CW drama is giving us a musical episode this Friday (9/8c), as Fallon’s desperation to stop Liam’s wedding and win back her amnesiac fiancé begins to take its toll on her mental stability. And as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, no unsuspecting Carrington — or even former Carrington — can avoid getting sucked into her singing, dancing web.

Elsewhere in the episode, “Blake is feeling back on top of the world, but when he and Cristal surprise Adam with some news that doesn’t sit well, Adam attempts to sabotage their plans. Dominique tries to reconcile with Jeff, who makes a high stakes demand of his mother. And Culhane brings a business opportunity to Anders,” according to the official synopsis.

In other Dynasty news, TVLine recently learned that Elaine Hendrix will be stepping into the role of Alexis Carrington later this season. Her casting doubles as a mini reunion for FX’s Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, in which she co-starred opposed Gillies.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Dynasty‘s surprise musical episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.