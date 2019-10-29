South Park: HBO Max Lands Streaming Rights to All 23 Seasons

RELATED STORIES HBO Max Sets May Launch, Reveals $14.99/Month Subscription Price

HBO Max broke some hella keew news on Tuesday: Warner Media’s upstart streaming outlet, that’s set to launch in May 2020, has landed exclusive streaming rights to all 23 seasons of South Park. The multi-year licensing deal also includes the three recently-ordered new seasons, although those new episodes will land on HBO Max 24 hours after each episode premieres on Comedy Central.

“South Park is unequivocally among the best—setting the satirical gold standard, with a consistent finger on the comedy pulse,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV. “Audiences have connected with Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny — either alive or dead — for over 20 years, and we look forward to connecting these characters to new audiences on HBO Max.”

South Park joins a growing HBO Max library that also includes streaming rights to Friends and The Big Bang Theory.