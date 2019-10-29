Ratings: 9-1-1 Dips, Bluff City Law and Bob Hearts Abishola Tick Up

Fox’s 9-1-1 this Monday drew 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, dipping 6 and 13 percent week-to-week to mark season lows (yet still tie NBC’s The Voice for the nightly demo win). Leading out of that, Prodigal Son (3.5 mil/0.7) stabilized after three weeks of declines.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | All American (745K/0.2) and Black Lightning (523K/0.2) were both steady in the demo, though the latter hit a new series low in audience. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

NBC | The Voice (8 mil/1.3) was steady week-to-week, while Bluff City Law (3.8 mil/0.6) ticked up to match its best numbers since Sept. 30.

CBS | Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 mil/0.8) ticked up, while The Neighborhood (5.8 mil/0.9), All Rise (5.5 mil/0.7) and Bull (6.5 mil/0.7) were all steady in the demo — with Bull hitting a season high in total audience.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (6.9 mil/1.0) is currently up sharply.

