Quotes of the Week: Single Parents, Watchmen, The Voice, Arrow and More

October is on its way out the door, but it’s leaving some excellent TV in its wake. (More specifically, some excellent TV dialogue).

We’ve once again compiled the most memorable exchanges, both scripted and unscripted, from the past seven days of television, which you can find in the attached Quotes of the Week gallery. Quotes of the Week for Oct. 20, 2019

This time around, we’ve got The Good Place‘s reference to a pop culture moment that we’d really rather forget, a fabulous new living situation for Single Parents‘ Angie, an accurate assessment of Arrow‘s The Monitor and Blue Bloods‘ nod to Donnie Wahlberg’s New Kids on the Block days.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: a double dose of Family Guy (which may or may not have acknowledged TVLine in its latest episode), plus sound bites from Chicago Fire, Grey’s Anatomy, Watchmen‘s series premiere and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!