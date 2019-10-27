The Simpsons First Look: The Russo Brothers Declare War Against Bart

RELATED STORIES The Moodys: Denis Leary Demands Christmas Cheer in First Fox Promo

Bart Simpson, your endgame is nigh.

As first teased in Ask Ausiello, an upcoming episode of The Simpsons will find the spiky-haired rabble-rouser targeted by two spoiler-averse movie executives, voiced by Marvel auteurs Joseph and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame).

In “Bart the Bad Guy,” Bart manages — by way of a massive misunderstanding — to see an advance cut of the unreleased sequel of the extremely popular Vindicator superhero movie franchise. And he quickly discovers that he can leverage his recently procured spoiler knowledge as blackmail material.

But when the studio execs behind the film (played by the Russo brothers; check out the first look above) learn of Bart’s scheme, they vow to stop at nothing to silence him.

Bonus Easter egg: Marvel CCO Kevin Feige makes a cameo in the episode as the film’s evil alien supervillain.

“Bart the Bad Guy” is slated to air Sunday, Feb. 23 on Fox.