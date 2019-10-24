The 100 Prequel Spinoff Eyed at CW

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Recap: Rocket Man

The CW is counting on more 100: The network has ordered a backdoor pilot for prequel spinoff set 97 years before the events of the original series. The The “planted pilot” would air as a regular episode of The 100 during the show’s upcoming seventh and final season, per our sister site Deadline.

Written by The 100 boss Jason Rothenberg, the potential series would begin in the aftermath of the nuclear apocalypse, and follow “a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before.”

In discussing the decision to bring The 100 to an end, Rothenberg told TVLine over the summer, “We want to leave [the fans] wanting more. We don’t want to overstay our welcome. All the cliches. But [The CW wasn’t] ready to commit to that until late last week when I got a call from Mark. He’s been great the whole time about respecting showrunners. He really does give us enough rope to hang ourselves with, so we will now attempt to not do that.”

The 100‘s 16-episode Season 7 will bow next year.