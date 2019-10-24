Harry Styles to Pull Double Duty on SNL

RELATED STORIES SNL: David Harbour Highlights

Harry Styles is heading back to Studio 8H — this time as host and musical guest.

The former One Direction frontman is set to headline the Nov. 16 episode of Saturday Night Live. The singer first announced the gig on Thursday.

Styles last paid a visit to Studio 8H during Season 43. That episode, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, marked the first time that SNL went live coast-to-coast. His forthcoming hosting stint marks his fifth appearance overall, including three turns as musical guest as part of One Direction.

SNL resumes its 45th season on Oct. 26 with host and musical guest Chance the Rapper. The following week, Charlie’s Angels‘ Kristen Stewart will mark her second turn as host following a memorable stint in 2017 (which TVLine readers ranked as the third-best episode of Season 42). The show has also previously confirmed that former cast member Eddie Murphy will make his much-anticipated return on Dec. 21.

Styles’ SNL appearance is in support of his new single, “Lights Up,” and a rumored follow-up to his self-titled debut album, which was released in May 2017 and spawned hit singles “Sign of the Times,” “Two Ghosts” and “Kiwi.”

Are you looking forward to Styles pulling double duty on SNL? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.

SNL – DOUBLE DUTY – NOV. 16 pic.twitter.com/SatQQ0Xtff — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 24, 2019