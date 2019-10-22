Days of Our Lives Actor John Clarke, Who Played Mickey Horton, Dead at 88

Actor John Clarke, best known for his many years as Days of Our Lives‘ Mickey Horton, has died at the age of 88. He passed away on Oct. 16 due to complications from pneumonia, per our sister site Deadline.

Prior to Days of Our Lives, Clarke’s TV credits included episodes of The Twilight Zone, Gunsmoke and The Fugitive, among other series. But on Days‘ debut episode in 1965, he originated the role of lawyer Mickey Horton, whom he went on to play for 39 years. He left the soap opera in February 2004, having appeared as Mickey in more than 3,500 episodes. TV Stars Who Died in 2019

In 1979, Clarke’s work on Days earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama, and he later received the Daytime Emmys’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

Clarke’s multi-decade career also included stints on The New Breed, Death Valley Days, Hart to Hart and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, as well as appearances in film and theater.

The actor is survived by his wife, Patty; his children, actress Melinda and Joshua; and his grandchildren, Catherine Grace, Natasha and Jacob.