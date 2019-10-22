Lee Pace and Jared Harris to Star in 10-Episode Adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Sci-Fi Classic Foundation at Apple TV+

Talk about a solid Foundation: Lee Pace (Pushing Daisies, Halt and Catch Fire) and Jared Harris (Mad Men, Chernobyl) have been tapped to headline Apple TV+’s 10-episode adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-fi book series of the same name.

Foundation chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it. Harris will play Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire. Pace, meanwhile, will portray Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy. Apple TV+: Guide to Upcoming Shows

David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) will serve as showrunner and EP. Other EPs include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross and Robyn Asimov. Sarah Connor Chronicles boss Josh Friedman was originally set to serve as Goyer’s co-showrunner, but he exited the project in April. He will nonetheless retain an EP credit.

Foundation was previously in development at HBO, with Westworld‘s Jonathan Nolan attached to shepherd the project.

Pace and Harris previously co-starred together in Steven Spielberg’s 2012 biopic Lincoln.