Ratings: SmackDown Slips Again, Magnum and Blacklist Hit Lows

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown this week drew just 2.44 million total viewers along with a 0.7 rating, down 15 and 30 percent from Week 2 to deliver Friday’s smallest total audience for a Big 4 program and barely lead the night in the demo.

Versus its Fox premiere, the WWE series is now down 37 and 50 percent.

Over on CBS, Hawaii Five-0 (6.2 mil/0.6) and Magnum P.I. (5.8 mil/0.5) each ticked down, with the former hitting a demo low for a regularly scheduled episode and the latter hitting an unqualified series low. Blue Bloods (7.3 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo and as usual copped Friday’s biggest audience.

The CW’s Charmed (764K/0.2) and Dynasty (480K/0.1) each added a couple of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

NBC’s The Blacklist (3.5 mil/0.4) ticked down to its second-smallest audience ever and a new demo low.

On ABC, American Housewife (3.3 mil/0.6) and Fresh Off the Boat (2.5 mil/0.5) rose one and two tenths, respectively.

