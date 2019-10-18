Fall TV Freshman Report Card: Here Are 25+ Ways to Improve 15 New Shows

The 2019 fall TV season is truly underway, now that every single new broadcast series has made its debut. So, how is this year’s freshman class performing?

Even though the newcomers have only aired a handful of episodes — The CW’s Batwoman and Nancy Drew have had just two outings thus far — first impressions are a big deal, and even the strongest comedies and dramas have room for improvement. How to Improve 15 New Fall TV Shows (2019)

To that end, the TVLine staff has come up with more than 25 suggestions for how 15 of the fall’s new shows can work out their kinks, while also recognizing what these shows have been doing right during their first few weeks on the air.

How can Batwoman fly even higher? Should Perfect Harmony change its tune? Which Almost Family matters need to be addressed? What would make Bob Hearts Abishola more lovable? How can Evil become very good?

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see all of our suggested improvements for many (though not all) of this fall’s new shows, then hit the comments with your own recommendations!