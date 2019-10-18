Bless the Harts Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Masked Singer Skeleton's Top 10 List: Reasons the Surreal Singing Show Is a Blast -- Even When You're Unmasked

Fox is blessing Bless the Harts with an early renewal.

Just three episodes into the animated comedy’s rookie season, the network has picked up the Emily Spivey-created show for a second season.

“Bless the Harts is an incredibly sharp, yet sweet, series that complements the FOX Animation Domination block perfectly,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, in a statement. “It simply doesn’t get much better than having a comedy anchored by talent like Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Kumail Nanjiani. We want to thank creator and executive producer Emily Spivey, whose unique voice and personal experience brought this family to life, as well as executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and our partners at 20th Century Fox Television. We are thrilled to watch the Hart family experience more adventures, mishaps and boxed wine for another amazing season.”

Per Fox, Bless the Harts is averaging 3.3 million viewers across all platforms and a 1.0 demo rating in Live+7 viewing.

