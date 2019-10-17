Ratings: #OneChicago Rises 27% With Crossover; S.W.A.T., Riverdale Go Low

This fall’s #OneChicago crossover averaged 8.5 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, improving on the NBC trifecta’s week-ago numbers by 18 and 27 percent.

In the demo, Chicago Fire (8.1 mil/1.3) matched its best numbers in a year, Med (8.8 mil/1.4) tied its best numbers since February 2018, and P.D. (8.6 mil/1.4) equaled its best numbers in more than two-and-a-half years.

TVLine readers gave the three-part “Infection” an average grade of “A.”

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Masked Singer (7.2 mil/2.1) ticked up, while Almost Family (2.5 mil/0.7) held steady for a second straight week.

THE CW | Riverdale (832K/0.2) slipped 27 and 50 percent from its season opener, tying its all-time demo low. Nancy Drew (814K/0.2) was down 30 and 33 percent.

CBS | Survivor (6.8 mil/1.4) rose two tenths and SEAL Team (4.5 mi/0.7) ticked up from last week’s low, while SWAT (3.6 mil/0.5) dipped to new lows.

ABC | Schooled (3.4 mil/0.8) and Modern Family (4.2 mil/1.0) ticked up, while Goldbergs (4.2 mil/1.0), Single Parents (2.8 mil/0.7) and Stumptown (2.8 mil/0.6) all held steady.

