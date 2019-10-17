Atypical Season 3 Trailer: At College, Sam Is Resilient ('Like a Cockroach?')

Atypical‘s Sam braves the “whole new world” that is college, yet fears he is “doomed,” in the Season 3 trailer for the Netflix series.

Returning on Friday, Nov. 1, with 10 half-hour episodes, Atypical this season follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum, as he starts his first year of college and is faced with the challenge of figuring out what success means for him, all while adjusting to the changes that come with growing up.

Back home, his mother, Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh), continues her own journey of self-discovery as her children grow older and more independent. Michael Rapaport plays Sam’s father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey, while Season 3’s recurring players include Sara Gilbert (The Conners) as Sam’s new Ethics professor and Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) as his art professor.

Press play on the trailer above to find out why exactly Sam fears he is doomed at college, and to see who likens his resilience to that of a cockroach.