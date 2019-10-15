Evil Casts Renée Elise Goldsberry as Someone Crucial From David's Past

RELATED STORIES Hawaii Five-0 First Look: Guess Who's Back! (Hint: He's Dressed as John Wick)

Hawaii Five-0 First Look: Guess Who's Back! (Hint: He's Dressed as John Wick) Fall TV Ratings: Which New Shows Are Enjoying the Beefiest DVR Gains?

Oh, Evil‘s Leland Townshend is going to have a field day with this one.

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Altered Carbon, One Live to Live) will recur on CBS’ supernatural drama this season, our sister site Deadline reports. Her character, Renee Harris, is a charismatic lawyer who works on behalf of the Catholic Church.

However, here’s the most devilish of details about Renee (or, at least, the one by which we’re most intrigued): She’s the sister of David’s late, often-referenced girlfriend Julia. Goldsberry will appear in multiple episodes.

The Tony-winning actress (for playing Angelica Schuyler in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton) has a long TV resume that includes The Following, The Good Wife, Younger, Masters of Sex, Law & Order: SVU, Ally McBeal and the “Original Cast Album: Co-Op” episode of Documentary Now!. She also played the title role in HBO’s film adaptation of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. Her first major small-screen role was that of Evangeline Williamson on the ABC soap One Life to Live, a part she played for the better part of a decade.

Evil airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.

Got thoughts on what Goldsberry’s character could mean for Mike Colter’s David? Hit the comments!