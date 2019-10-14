Sarah Silverman-Hosted Late-Night Talk Show in the Works at HBO

RELATED STORIES Succession Season 2 Finale Recap: Who Did Logan Throw Overboard?

America, Sarah Silverman still loves you, and she wants to keep in touch.

The comedian will host and executive-produce a potential late-night show on HBO that will feature live interaction with viewers, the network announced Monday.

The premium cabler has ordered a pilot of Silverman’s new project, which she describes in a press release as “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls.” In addition, she’ll film a new stand-up comedy special for HBO.

Silverman previously hosted I Love You, America, a late-night-style Hulu series she also created and executive-produced. I Love You, America‘s concept was that the nation would be better if people with different viewpoints could find a way to communicate with each other. In that vein, Silverman tackled issues like the American midterm elections and misogyny.

In the potential new series, “I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money,” she said via statement. “Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean, look at my face — I’m literally all brow.”

Judd Apatow (Freaks and Geeks, Girls) and Amy Zvi (I Love You, America) also will executive-produce Silverman’s pilot.