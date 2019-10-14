Prodigal Son Video: Malcolm Works Through His Mama Drama in Therapy

RELATED STORIES Prodigal Son Snags Full-Season Order at Fox After Just 2 Episodes

Just when you thought Prodigal Son‘s Malcolm Bright had maxed out on emotional baggage, his mother has come along to add to the proverbial pile.

The freshman Fox drama continues with its fourth episode tonight (9/8c), and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Malcolm’s downward spiral. After triggering another traumatic memory of his childhood, Malcolm begins to wonder if his mother was complicit in his father’s 23 murders — and he takes that concern to his therapist (Pose‘s Charlayne Woodard), whose words don’t seem to comfort him.

“My parents were the Whitlys. The perfect couple with the world on a string — my mother’s dream,” Malcolm insists. “What wouldn’t she do to protect that? What did she do?!” (That’s when Malcolm has a breakthrough in his session. Emphasis on “break.”)

Elsewhere in Monday’s hour, a famous model and social media influencer is murdered, sending Malcolm, Gil, Dani and JT on the hunt for a stalker with a creepy eye for design.

Press PLAY above to watch our exclusive clip in full, then drop a comment with your theories: Was Jessica Whitly an accomplice in Martin’s murders?