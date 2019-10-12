SNL Video: Woody Harrelson, Billy Porter and Lin-Manuel Miranda Skewer Candidates in LGBTQ Town Hall Sketch

RELATED STORIES SNL: Chance the Rapper to Pull Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest

SNL: Chance the Rapper to Pull Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest SNL Video: Tampax Ad Features Secret Tampon Encased in a Cosby Show DVD

The category is… cameo-stuffed cold opens!

Saturday Night Live kicked off this week’s episode with a parody of CNN’s recent Equality in America town hall. (If you’re on social media, there’s a good chance you saw a clip of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s snappy handling of a marriage-equality question from the event sometime this week.) But just a few moments after Alex Moffat’s Anderson Cooper took the stage to moderate, he announced that — given the LGBTQ nature of the evening — Pose‘s Billy Porter would introduce the candidates.

That gave us Porter announcing politicians like Pete Buttigieg (“Representing house of booty-gig, it’s Mayor Pete!”) and Warren (“Warren-ing! Warren-ing!”), the latter of whom took down the marriage question with panache. (“Ooh, snap! The library’s open, and Miss Thing’s about to get read,” Porter cried.)

More celebrity help came in the form of Hamilton creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who played former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, and Cheers alum Woody Harrelson, who reprised the Joe Biden impression he debuted when he hosted SNL‘s season premiere.

Press PLAY on the videos below to watch the sketch — a full version will be added when it becomes available — then hit the comments: Did this week’s cold open make you laugh?