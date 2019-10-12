SNL: Chance the Rapper to Pull Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest

RELATED STORIES SNL Video: Woody Harrelson, Billy Porter and Lin-Manuel Miranda Skewer Candidates in LGBTQ Town Hall Sketch

Chance the Rapper is heading back to Studio 8H.

He’ll serve as both host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live‘s Oct. 26 episode, the show announced Saturday.

The musician fronted the show once before, in Season 44. Eminem was his musical guest. Highlights of that episode included “Come Back, Barack,” a Boyz II Men-style taped piece that urged former President Barack Obama to return to office, and “Sports Announcer,” in which he portrayed a sportscaster forced to cover a Rangers game without even a rudimentary understanding of hockey.

He also served as musical guest two other times, and showed up in a performance when Kanye West was musical guest in Season 41.

Chance the Rapper is currently touring in promotion of his album The Big Day, which was released this summer.

Twilight star Kristen Stewart will host the following SNL episode, which will air on Nov. 2.

Are you excited to learn of Chance the Rapper’s return to the sketch-comedy show? Sound off in the comments!