Batwoman Cast Dishes: Who Has a Beef With Batman? Who Is Kate's Opposite? And Who Is the Goodest of the Good?

RELATED STORIES Batwoman Sneak Peek: Kate Drops a Bombshell at the Family Breakfast

Batwoman Sneak Peek: Kate Drops a Bombshell at the Family Breakfast Ratings: Batwoman Off to Solid Start

Now that Batwoman‘s Gothamites have made their very first impressions, let’s take a bit deeper look at Kate Kane’s circle of friends and family.

Coming off of the Arrowverse newbie’s premiere and heading into Week 2 (airing Sunday at 8/7c on The CW), TVLine presents this round-up Q&A with Scotsman Dougray Scott (who plays Jacob Kane), Meagan Tandy (Sophie Moore), Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox), Elizabeth Anweis (Catherine Hamilton-Kane) and Nicole Kang (Mary Hamilton).

In the video above, we find out A) who has a particular nasty beef with the AWOL Dark Knight, B) which new frenemy might be poised for a dark-ish turn once secrets come to light, C) which lovely lass is broody Kate’s complete opposite, D) who fancies themself “the grand protector of Gotham,” and more.

We also polled nearly all of the above on just how good they are in the scheme of things, on a scale of 1 (Joker) to 10 (Aunt Harriet). Who’s a solid “9.5,” and which cast member rates her alter ego even higher than that?

As for the ladies who play Batwoman‘s titular hero and her arch nemesis, don’t forget to check out TVLine’s standalone Q&As with Ruby Rose and Rachel Skarsten below: