Mandy Moore's Early Music Career to Inspire '90s Popstar Drama at ABC

There’s a song that’s inside of ABC’s soul, thanks to Mandy Moore.

The This Is Us star’s early music career will serve as the inspiration for ’90s Popstar, a drama ordered to pilot at ABC.

Per our sister site Variety, the potential series will follow a family from small-town Florida whose teenage daughter goes from aspiring singer to pop superstar practically overnight, forcing the clan to adapt to their extraordinary new reality.

Amanda Lasher (The Bold Type, Gossip Girl) created the project and will serve as writer and executive producer. Moore will also be an EP, along with This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Moore shot to fame in the late 1990s with her pop single “Candy,” off her debut album So Real. She has since released five more albums and, in September 2019, came out with her first original song in more than a decade, titled “When I Wasn’t Watching.”

In the meantime, Moore can currently be seen on new episodes of This Is Us, which air Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Does this potential series pique your interest? Tell us in the comments!