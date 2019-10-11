Batwoman Sneak Peek: Kate Drops a Bombshell at the Family Breakfast

RELATED STORIES Legacies Boss Explains the Premiere's 'Unlikely' New Romance, That Kai Reference and Hope's Next Move

Coffee, toast and a jaw-dropping truth are on the menu when the Kane family gathers for breakfast on this week’s Batwoman.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the second episode of the Arrowverse newcomer, airing Sunday at 8/7c on The CW, Jacob (Dougray Scott) invites daughter Kate (Ruby Rose) to join up with the Crows and Mary (Nicole Kang) marvels at Sophie’s sexual fluidity when Kate interrupts with a shocking revelation. Press play above to gauge the assorted family members’ reactions to this bombshell. Doth anyone protest too much…?

Elsewhere in Episode 2, which is titled “The Rabbit Hole”: Kate continues to be haunted by the events surrounding her sister Beth’s death 15 years earlier; Jacob and the Crows up the stakes trying to take down Alice and her Wonderland gang; Luke Fox inadvertently gets pulled into Batwoman’s vigilante heroics; and Sophie and Kate are forced to team up when Mary finds herself in Alice’s crosshairs.

