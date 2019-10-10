Firefly Reunion on Rookie as Alan Tudyk Cops Season 2 Guest Stint

RELATED STORIES The Rookie: Afton Williamson Calls Investigation Findings 'Heartbreaking'

The Rookie: Afton Williamson Calls Investigation Findings 'Heartbreaking' Fall TV Ratings: Which New Shows Are Enjoying the Beefiest DVR Gains?

ABC is once again looking to mine Nathan Fillion‘s Firefly past for present-day ratings gold (or at the very least a modest demo gain).

Alan Tudyk, who co-starred alongside Fillion in Joss Whedon’s beloved sci-fi series, has been tapped to guest star in a Season 2 episode of The Rookie. He will play Ellroy Basso, a bioremediation specialist who schools Nolan on the art of crime scene cleaning.

Fillion teased Tudyk’s forthcoming appearance on Instagram (see below).

Tudyk is the second Firefly alum to pay Fillion’s Rookie a visit; last season, Sean Maher guest-starred in an episode. And it was a little over a year ago that ABC revived Firefly via an episode of American Housewife, in which Fillion channeled his former alter ego, spaceship captain Mal Reynolds. Prior to that, Fillion also plugged several of his Firefly peeps — including Jewel Staite, Adam Baldwin, Gina Torres and Summer Glau — into episodes of his previous ABC day job, Castle.

Firefly infamously lasted just a single season on Fox before getting the axe in 2003, although its story did continue in the 2005 big-screen follow-up Serenity.

Tudyk and Fillion recently worked together in the Firefly-lampooning web series Con Man.