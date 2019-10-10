Clive Owen Joins Julianne Moore in Stephen King/J.J. Abrams Apple Series

By the power vested in Apple, Clive Owen and Julianne Moore are now pronounced husband and wife.

Owen has joined the cast of Lisey’s Story, an upcoming limited series at Apple TV+, TVLine has learned.

An adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 novel of the same name, Lisey’s Story is described as a “deeply personal thriller” that follows the title character (Moore) two years after the death of her husband. Throughout the eight-episode drama, a series of events causes Lisey to face certain realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten. Apple TV+: Guide to Upcoming Shows

Owen will co-star as Scott Landon, Lisey’s aforementioned spouse.

In addition to writing all eight episodes of Lisey’s Story, King will executive-produce alongside Moore, J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Apple TV+ will launch on Friday, Nov. 1, though there’s currently no word on when Lisey’s Story will drop.

Though he is best known for his film work (including an Oscar-nominated turn in the 2004 flick Closer), Owen starred for two seasons in Cinemax’s The Knick, where he played Dr. John Thackery. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2015.